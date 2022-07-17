Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $482,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 50,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $51.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.