Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $482,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 50,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $51.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.

