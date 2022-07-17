Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

