Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

HIG stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

