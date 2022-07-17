Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 13,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

