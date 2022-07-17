Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,444 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

VRSK stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average is $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

