Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $391,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,960,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $554,000.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $60.11.
