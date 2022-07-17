Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

OIA stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

