Strs Ohio Sells 3,710 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

