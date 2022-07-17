Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,534 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 200.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of RPM opened at $81.94 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

