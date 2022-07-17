Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 733,346 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $263,910,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,703,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,475,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.58, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

