Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $36,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in F5 by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $148.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.