Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cameco by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cameco by 26.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cameco by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 1,330,602 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.39 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

