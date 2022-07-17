Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Y has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $835.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $832.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.