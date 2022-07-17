Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 21,853 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $36,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

