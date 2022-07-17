Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 181,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $157.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

