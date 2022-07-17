Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 254,408 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 254,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,929,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 396.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Allegion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 1.5 %

ALLE stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

