Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

