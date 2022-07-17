Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $33,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 61.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,979 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11,766.7% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 26.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5,340.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

AMC stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.83.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.