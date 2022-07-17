Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $36,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FWONK opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.15. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $256,380 in the last ninety days.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.