Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

