Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.94 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.65 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.