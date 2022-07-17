Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 1.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

