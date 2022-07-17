Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ LI opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,845.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

