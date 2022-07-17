Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.10 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Owens Corning stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

