Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.83 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TAP opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

