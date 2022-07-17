Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.97 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

