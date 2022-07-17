Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.23 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

