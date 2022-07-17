Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.37 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Black Knight by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI opened at $62.60 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

