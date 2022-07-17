Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.28 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $31,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,009,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.73 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

