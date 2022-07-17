Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.33 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $32,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance
Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
