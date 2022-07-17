Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.86 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $33,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

