Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.13 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $34,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

