Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.05 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $36,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $188.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.