Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.33 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,134 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

