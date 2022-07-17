Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 123,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

