Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $25.36 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

