Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,149 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 232,839 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 5.7 %

BLDP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.