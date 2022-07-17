Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $27.13 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,618,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,319 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,309,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,079,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,060,000 after buying an additional 959,859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after buying an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

