Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.8 %

UHS stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.57.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.