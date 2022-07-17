Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $24.86 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 290,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

