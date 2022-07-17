Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $35.24 Million Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average is $200.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

