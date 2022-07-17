Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $35.87 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 920,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,357,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,298,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after acquiring an additional 599,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 592,948 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

