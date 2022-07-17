Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 619,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,093,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693,447 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.65.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($67.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
