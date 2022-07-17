Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,558 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $28,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.94 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

