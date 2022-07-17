Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 602.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in SITE Centers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SITE Centers by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SITE Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

