Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.17 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

