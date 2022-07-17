Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,126 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $26,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 216,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

