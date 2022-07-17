Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,828 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $28,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

