Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $428.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.21 and a 200 day moving average of $432.22. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

