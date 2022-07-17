Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 292,984 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 217,808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of PK opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.